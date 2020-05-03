Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 32 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 46 ($0.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 52.07 ($0.68).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 31.69 ($0.42) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

In related news, insider Sarah Legg bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.