JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 685

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 685 ($9.01) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Land Securities Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 801.80 ($10.55).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 645.40 ($8.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.51. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 624.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 860.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total value of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

