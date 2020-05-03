JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut JD Sports Fashion to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 867.92 ($11.42).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 527.20 ($6.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 480.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 718.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 890 ($11.71).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

