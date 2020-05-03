Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Shares of MAR opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

