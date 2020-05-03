Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

