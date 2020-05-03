Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Icon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Icon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICLR opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.45.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

