Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOR. Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Worthington Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

WOR stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

