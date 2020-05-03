Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

