Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,510,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.