Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Merchants worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

