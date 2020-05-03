Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Merchants worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ FRME opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $42.48.
In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.
