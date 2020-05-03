Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 45,391 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,391 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

