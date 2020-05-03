SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6,034.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,465,000 after buying an additional 927,629 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,760.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 651,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,547,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,486,000 after buying an additional 609,729 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,816,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 563,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 166,720 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ opened at $30.38 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $41.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

