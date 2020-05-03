Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,579 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $23,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,488 shares of company stock valued at $72,170. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

