iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

