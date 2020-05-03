Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

DNKN stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.