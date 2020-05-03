Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 60,419 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,419 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $49.50 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

