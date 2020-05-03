Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 274.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

