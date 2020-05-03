Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,335,000 after buying an additional 479,812 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after buying an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 367,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Shares of EXAS opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. Analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

