Kenneth A. Burdick Sells 35,000 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth A. Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,880,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

