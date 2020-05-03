SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SINA by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SINA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SINA during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in SINA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SINA during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of SINA opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.09. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $63.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. SINA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.