Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

