Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Cheesecake Factory has set its Q1 guidance at $0.69-0.74 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.70-2.86 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 47.69%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

