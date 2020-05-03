Signaturefd LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 477.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 332,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.48. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

