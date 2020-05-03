Signaturefd LLC Purchases 202 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $111.57 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

