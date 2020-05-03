Signaturefd LLC Purchases 279 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,291,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GWPH. Bank of America cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.93.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,853.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,322.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $765,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,728 shares of company stock worth $4,157,466. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

