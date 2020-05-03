GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2,988.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.