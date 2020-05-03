Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1,277.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

