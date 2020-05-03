Signaturefd LLC Buys 6,847 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 293.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

