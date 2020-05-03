Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

