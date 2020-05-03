Michael Irizarry Sells 12,612 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

USM opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. United States Cellular Corp has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.