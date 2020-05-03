Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Down 7.3%

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s share price was down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.37, approximately 1,197,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 400,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $543.37 million, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
