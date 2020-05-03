Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Down 7.3%

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s share price was down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.37, approximately 1,197,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 400,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $543.37 million, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Zynex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

