Short Interest in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Rises By 6.8%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156,096 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $2,101,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

HSC stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

