John W. Swygert Sells 28,062 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

