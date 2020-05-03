ValuEngine Downgrades Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) to Strong Sell

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Triton International stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Triton International has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Triton International’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

