Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) President Sells $9,185,019.09 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 264,927 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $9,185,019.09. Following the sale, the president now owns 274,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,719.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,700 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $176,391.00.

GO stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth $8,984,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

