Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Insider Sells $2,356,560.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 72,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $2,356,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 4,752,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after purchasing an additional 798,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,423 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.