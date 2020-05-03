Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.60-0.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $54,620. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

