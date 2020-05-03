Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00.

GNRC opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,933,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

