Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $451,950.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $451,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $432,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 300 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $8,124.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $94,525.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

