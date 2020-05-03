Tracy L. Bahl Sells 10,000 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

