Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $5,855,380.74 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 162,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,855,380.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 58,936 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $2,045,079.20.

On Monday, April 13th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $75,020.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57.

ARES stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

