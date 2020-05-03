Insider Selling: CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) SVP Sells $405,210.00 in Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James David Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVS Health alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in CVS Health by 157.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 494,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 80,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.