Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Director Buys $99,775.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

