Steven M. Klein Acquires 9,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $563.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

