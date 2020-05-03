James R. Moxley III Purchases 8,000 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $11.18 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FULT. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

