Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Purchases A$87,300.00 in Stock

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Sharon Warburton acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.98 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of A$87,300.00 ($61,914.89).
Worleyparsons stock opened at A$8.28 ($5.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. Worleyparsons Limited has a 1-year low of A$4.63 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of A$16.45 ($11.67). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$12.68.
Worleyparsons Company Profile
