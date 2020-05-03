Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Purchases A$87,300.00 in Stock

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Sharon Warburton acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.98 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of A$87,300.00 ($61,914.89).

Worleyparsons stock opened at A$8.28 ($5.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. Worleyparsons Limited has a 1-year low of A$4.63 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of A$16.45 ($11.67). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$12.68.

Get Worleyparsons alerts:

Worleyparsons Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Worleyparsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worleyparsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.