Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $80,062.50 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $21.26 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

