Alex Miller Purchases 1,810 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,648.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,648.80.

Shares of ATD.A opened at C$40.50 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52 week low of C$30.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.98.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.