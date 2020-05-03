Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea Acquires 708,217 Shares of American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Stock

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Director Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea purchased 708,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,821.70.

Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea purchased 571,161 shares of American Defense Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,558.05.

American Defense Systems stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. American Defense Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

