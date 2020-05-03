Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic Acquires 5,130 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic purchased 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,690.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,564.60.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$17.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$25.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Finning International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.28.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

